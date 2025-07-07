/Sacked by Putin, Russian transport minister kills himself hours later

Russia's former transport minister Roman Starovoyt killed himself Monday (jULY 7), just hours after being fired from job by President Vladimir Putin, reported AFP, citing Russian news agencies. Starovoyt shot himself in a Moscow suburb after the dismissal and his body was found in his car, according to preliminary investigations.

Starovoyt was appointed transport minister in May 2024 after performing his duties as the governor of the Kursk region bordering Ukraine for five years. No reason was given by the Russian authorities for firing him form the job.

After Starovoyt was sacked by Putin, former governor of the Novgorod region, Andrei Nikitin was appointed acting transport minister.



"At present, in the president's opinion, Andrei Nikitin's professional qualities and experience will best contribute to ensuring that this agency, which the president described as extremely important, fulfils its tasks and functions," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov after Starovoyt was removed from his duties.

Who was Roman Starovoit