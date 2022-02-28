Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine war, nuclear deal talks, and more

Russia announced Monday it was banning flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain and Germany after many have barred Russian planes over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Also, Russian and Ukrainian delegations on Monday began their first talks since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine last week, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

LIVE | Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow bans airlines from 36 countries

Russia announced Monday it was banning flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain and Germany after many have barred Russian planes over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine start first talks since Moscow assault

Russian and Ukrainian delegations on Monday began their first talks since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine last week, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Ukraine invasion: United States Treasury bans transactions with Russia’s Central Bank

The United States Treasury Department said on Monday that the country has banned all US transactions with Russia's central bank effective immediately.

'Russia will compensate the damage': Kremlin on Western sanctions

Kremlin on Monday said that Russia will ride out the sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union and other countries.

India to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, 'evacuation efforts on,' says MEA

A total of six evacuation flights have landed in India from embattled Ukraine, claims Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. There were 1396 passengers in these six flights.

India to be hit by fourth Covid wave in June, this is what a study says

After being severely affected by the Omicron variant, cases in India are finally on a downhill. However, as per a recent study by IIT Kanpur, this will not be the case for a long time.

Nuclear deal talks: Iran says West still not making 'political decisions'

Iran said on Monday that Western countries were yet to make 'political decisions' to conclude talks to restore 2015 nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator has returned to Vienna for talks.

Ukraine invasion: Belarus gives up non-nuclear status, approves hosting Russian forces permanently

Belarus has decided to give up on its non-nuclear status as on Monday it voted to allow the country to host nuclear weapons and Russian forces permanently.

Russia-owned TASS news agency hacked, anti-Putin messages displayed



The website of the Russian news agency, TASS, was hacked on Monday with anti-Putin messages displayed on the homepage calling for war to be stopped.

Operations at US Embassy in Minsk suspended: State department

US State Department said on Monday (February 28) that it has decided to suspend operations at US Embassy in Minsk, Belarus.