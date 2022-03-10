Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine war, Covid cases surge in UK, and more

"The NATO alliance is stronger and Russia is weaker because of what Putin has done. That is very clear to us," US Vice President Kamala Harris said during her meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. Also, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses from Khatima Assembly constituency by a margin of 6,579 votes.

"The NATO alliance is stronger and Russia is weaker because of what Putin has done. That is very clear to us," US Vice President Kamala Harris said during her meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses from Khatima Assembly constituency by a margin of 6,579 votes.

The White House has warned that Russia may attack Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons while rejecting Russia’s allegation that US is supporting the bioweapons programme in Kyiv.

As the strike at children's hospital in Mariupol was condemned worldwide, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov claimed it was a base for the ultra-radical Azov battalion.

Satellite images of Ukraine's port city of Mariupol have emerged and it shows the scale of destruction caused due to the Russian invasion.

Niue becomes the second island in the Pacific to lose its Covid-zero status after reporting its first case of Covid. As per the government, the case arrived from New Zealand.

These bubbles are being formed due to powerful jets originating from a supermassive black hole that is at the centre of our galaxy.

Experts have warned that there can be a resurgence of the virus as cases among older people are increasing. The warning came after nearly 100,000 swabs were collected from people all across England.

As reports claim the Russian campaign is being stalled due to the stiff resistance by Ukraine's forces three weeks into the war, Russia's former foreign minister in the 90s, Andrei V Kozyrev in a tweet alleged that although the Kremlin spent 20 years to modernise its military but "much of that budget was stolen and spent on mega-yachts in Cyprus."

Two pandas have been put on a special weight-loss diet and new exercise routine after keepers of the Taipei Zoo became concerned that the pair had become obese, reported Xinhua.