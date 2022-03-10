LIVE | India Assembly Election Result 2022: AAP surge sweeps Punjab; BJP leads in 4 states

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, is leading in Karhal:

In his maiden assembly election, Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav holds a large early lead of 7000 votes over the BJP candidate in Karhal.

In both seats, CM Charanjit Singh Channi is lagging:

Charanjit Singh Channi, the Punjab chief minister, is trailing in the assembly elections in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, the two constituencies from which he ran.

Chamkaur Sahib is a familiar territory for Channi, who has represented the constituency in the legislature for three terms since 2007.

For him, the Bhadaur seat in the Aam Aadmi Party's bastion of Malwa was new ground.