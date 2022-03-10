LIVE | India Assembly Election Result 2022: AAP surge sweeps Punjab; BJP leads in 4 states

Electoral officials and polling agents at a center for counting the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election votes in Ghaziabad on March 10, 2022. Photograph: AFP
Assembly Election 2022 results live updates: According to the official website of the Election Commission of India, the AAP is leading in Punjab at 11 AM, while the BJP is ahead in four of the five states.
Mar 10, 2022, 01:46 PM
#PunjabElections2022 | AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and his mother Harpal Kaur share an emotional moment as they greet the party workers and supporters in Sangrur. pic.twitter.com/mqmDnB6g72— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 01:09 PM
The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 01:08 PM
#ManipurElections2022 | BJP wins 1 and leads on 21, JD(U) wins 1 and leads on 1 as per official EC trends. Counting continues. pic.twitter.com/7QVMGaZRCq— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 12:25 PM
GOA RESULTS
Mar 10, 2022, 12:18 PM
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to meet Goa Governor P.S.Sreedharan Pillai today to stake claim for government formation in the state.
Mar 10, 2022, 12:15 PM
Gorakhpur MP and BJP leader Ravi Kishan distributes sweets as BJP sweeps Uttar Pradesh— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
Modi Ji's teaching that party workers, ministers should always work on the ground has brought us this win. This is the beginning of Ram Rajya, he says. #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/cFUMKio1xu
Mar 10, 2022, 12:14 PM
#WATCH Punjab has accepted Kejriwal's model of governance. It has gained recognition at the national level. People in the entire country will seek this model of governance, says AAP leader Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/iVtBjv271Q— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 12:14 PM
#WATCH | Jubilant BJP workers play holi at party office in Lucknow & raise slogans of "UP mein ka ba? UP mein Baba", as official trends show the party sweeping #UttarPradeshElections— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
CM Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban by over 12,000 votes, as per latest trends. pic.twitter.com/tAmtIkG4rI
Mar 10, 2022, 12:13 PM
Exultant workers & supporters of AAP celebrate by dancing & distributing sweets as the party sweeps Punjab elections with an absolute majority. Visuals from Chandigarh, Amritsar, Delhi & Nagpur#PunjabElections pic.twitter.com/3JHPnWoIEs— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 11:30 AM
BJP comfortably crosses the majority mark, now leads on 44; Congress leads on 22 as official trends for all 70 seats for #UttarakhandElections2022 come out. pic.twitter.com/OujAVD1cKc— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 11:04 AM
As per results data posted by the Election Commission as of 11 am, the BJP is leading in well more than half the seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Mar 10, 2022, 11:02 AM
Official trends for all 117 seats in Punjab - AAP leading in 89 seats, Congress in 12 seats and BJP leading in 5 seats pic.twitter.com/pA5Cfwg2rm— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 10:16 AM
BJP-102, Samajwadi Party-46, Apna Dal-5, INC-4, as per early trends (Source: Election Commission)
Mar 10, 2022, 10:08 AM
Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, is leading in Karhal:
In his maiden assembly election, Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav holds a large early lead of 7000 votes over the BJP candidate in Karhal.
In both seats, CM Charanjit Singh Channi is lagging:
Charanjit Singh Channi, the Punjab chief minister, is trailing in the assembly elections in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, the two constituencies from which he ran.
Chamkaur Sahib is a familiar territory for Channi, who has represented the constituency in the legislature for three terms since 2007.
For him, the Bhadaur seat in the Aam Aadmi Party's bastion of Malwa was new ground.
Mar 10, 2022, 09:57 AM
As per results data posted by the Election Commission as of 9:45 am, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in well more than half the seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.
Mar 10, 2022, 09:52 AM
Mar 10, 2022, 09:44 AM
Punjab Election Result 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu trails at third position in Amritsar East, AAP leads on 50 seats.
Mar 10, 2022, 09:25 AM
Public is winning', says UP Deputy CM
"Public is winning, hooliganism is losing," Deputy UP Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted today.
जनता जीत रही है गुंडागर्दी हार रही है— Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 09:10 AM
Mar 10, 2022, 08:57 AM
#PunjabElections2022 | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers in Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara along with his family as results start pouring in for assembly elections pic.twitter.com/Tc6lFpxCp4— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 08:30 AM
In Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, the BJP is hoping to keep power.
The ruling Congress party in Punjab is up against a major challenge.
Mar 10, 2022, 08:17 AM
UP election results 2022: BJP will form govt with majority, says Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate
The public has immense trust in PM Modi and CM Yogi; BJP will form govt with the majority in UP. We will win more seats than the last time. BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by 1 lakh votes: Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district, ANI tweeted.
Mar 10, 2022, 07:52 AM
Dehradun | I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/MBHFmwnmGa— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 07:46 AM
Imphal | Counting of votes to begin at 8am for #ManipurElection2022, at Thoubal District Commissioner Office Complex pic.twitter.com/jEZybrYYdu— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 07:35 AM
The key candidates to watch in the UP election of 2022
Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban, Akhilesh Yadav from Mainpuri's Karhal, Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, Azam Khan from Rampur, and Congress's Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj are among the prominent candidates to watch in the UP elections.
Mar 10, 2022, 07:31 AM
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8am pic.twitter.com/a8WAwrDiDL
Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM
Counting of votes for Punjab Assembly elections set to begin at 8am— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Counting centre set up in Amritsar.#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/ewwgJBiB1p
Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM
Goa set for counting of votes from 8 am; Visuals from Altinho, Panaji#GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/RAqSBuIGWI— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM
Stage set for counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
3-tier security in place at the counting centre with CAPF, PAC & civil police deployed. Thorough checking and frisking of polling agents, officials etc. being done before entry to the centre:ADCP West Lucknow
Visuals from Lucknow pic.twitter.com/Nzl9YTWf0N
Mar 10, 2022, 07:26 AM
Punjab | Jalebis being prepared, flower decoration being done at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, at Sangrur pic.twitter.com/xTlEzV1a9u— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022