India Assembly election results 2022: How to check the list of winners? Date, time and where to watch

All eyes are now on March 10, when the votes from the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will be counted.

The Election Commission (EC) will begin publishing trending results on its website and app at 8 a.m.

In the last two months, 690 assembly constituencies have voted, with UP having the most (403 seats), followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60), and Goa (40).

On February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7, Uttar Pradesh voters went to the polls in seven stages.

On February 14, voters in Goa and Uttarakhand exercised their right to vote in a single phase.

Manipur held elections on February 28 and March 5 in two phases.

On February 20, Punjabis voted in a single-phase election.

Here's how to use the ECI website and app to check assembly election results in 2022:



Guide to check Assembly Election Results on ECI website:

https://results.eci.gov.in/ is the official website of the Election Commission of India.

‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2022' is the link to click.

(As of present, it states that results trends will begin at 8 a.m. on March 10, 2022.)

It will then open a new window for you.

The Assembly Elections 2022 results for your chosen state will be displayed on your screen.

Election Commission App

Download the Voter Helpline app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

To register, enter your credentials.

You have the option of skipping this step or registering on the app.

After completion of the above step, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2022’.

When and where to watch the Assembly Poll Results 2022:

The results of the poll will be broadcast on a number of news networks, including WION.

You may also view them live on your smartphone by going to YouTube's live streaming of news networks.



(With inputs from agencies)