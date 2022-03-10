Parkash Singh Badal, Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder Singh and Majithia lose election

Most of the veterans in Punjab elections had to face the dust due to a massive upset.

SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal, Capt Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Badal, and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost the election.

Amarinder Singh, who ran as a Punjab Lok Congress candidate in an alliance with the BJP in Patiala, was defeated by Ajitpal Singh Kohli of the AAP.

Both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur were lost to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

In Jalalabad, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was defeated.

PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior SAD leader Bikram Majithia were defeated by AAP's Jeevan Jot Kaur in Amritsar East.

Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time Punjab chief minister and SAD patriarch, was beaten by AAP candidate and his closest challenger Gurmeet Singh Khudian in his home turf Lambi.

The SAD patriarch, who was 94 years old at the time, was the oldest candidate running in the Punjab assembly elections in 2022.

