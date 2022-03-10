Modi’s BJP sweeps Goa assembly elections, all set to form government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to return to power in Goa after comfortably beating all the other parties.

Out of 40 assembly seats, BJP easily crossed the halfway mark by winning 20 seats, according to the Election Commission portal.

Three Independent candidates have also vouched their support to the saffron party.

The principal rival party, Rahul Gandhi-led the Indian National Congress, has managed to pocket only 10 seats and is leading in one more constituency.

The results come as a massive jolt to the Gandhi scion, whose party has been desperately trying hard to stay relevant in the changing political landscape in India.

Incumbent Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is expected to helm the affairs again, thanked the people for showing support.

He also acknowledged that his victory was a tight contest and could have gone either way with low margins.

“It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me. I've won with low margins, but we (BJP) have won with a majority. It's a big deal. 20 seats confirmed, 3 confirmed their support,” Sawant told ANI news agency.

Goa witnessed a multi-cornered contest with parties including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and AAP in the fray.

In 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 17 seats, but it wasn’t able to form the government.

The BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP which had won three seats each, and two independents.

