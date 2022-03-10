2022 Punjab election results: Who is Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, the man who trumped ex-CM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday stormed to power in Punjab decimating several heavyweight leaders to the top. One of the most high-profile contests was in Patiala (Urban) where former Congress chief minister Amarinder Singh was in the fray, this time in alliance with the BJP.

However, the Maharaja of Patiala was trumped by AAP’s Ajit Pal Singh Kohli by nearly 20,000 votes. While Kohli bagged 48,104 votes, Amarinder could garner only 28,231 votes. SAD’s Harpal Juneja stood a distant third with 11,835 votes, and Congress’s Vishnu Sharma could secure a mere 9,871 votes.

“I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines,” Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted soon after the results indicated a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

In 2017, Amarinder – fighting on a Congress ticket – had defeated AAP’s Balbir Singh by 52,407 votes, which was over 49 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. In fact, Amarinder has won the constituency four times.

Kohli’s win this time was so thumping that even Captain’s and Congress’s votes together were far lesser than what he got.

A businessman by profession, the 43-year-old has assets worth Rs 32.4 crore ( US $4 million), as per his election commission affidavit.

He did his post-graduation in politics from Patiala’s Punjabi University in 2006 and was earlier associated with the Akali Dal before shifting loyalties to Arvind Kejriwal.

Kohli was also elected the mayor of Patiala municipal corporation in 2011. His father Surjeet Singh Kohli has served as a cabinet minister as well.

Last year, Captain Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress party last year over differences with the party’s top leadership in Delhi.

Subsequently in the run-up to the polls, he floated his own party—the Punjab Lok Congress.

Capt Singh’s party had entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) for the polls.

The scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family has been a legislator from the Patiala seat in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 as a Congress candidate.