India's Assembly Poll results: Major embarrassment as Capt Amarinder Singh loses Patiala seat

Two-time Chief Minister of India's northern state of Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh, faced a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections as the nation on Thursday (March 10) closely watches results in five states - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Sing lost lo Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Kohli from his stronghold Patiala (Urban), the seat that he has won for four consecutive terms since 2002 when he first contested.

His loss has come as a major embarrassment for Congress rebel leader Capt Amarinder Singh, who left the Congress party just ahead of the polls after the Congress unceremoniously removed him from the helm.

Amarinder Singh was confident and expected the people of Punjab to favour his party Punjab Lok Congress and the alliance partners, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Samyukt.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party, which also rules the capital of New Delhi, is all set to form the government landslide win in Punjab - in a major blow to the Gandhi dynasty's once-mighty party.

Accepting the results, Capt Amarinder Singh said, " I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines."

In 2017, Capt Amarinder Singh, now 80, polled 72,217 votes against nearest rival Balbir Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, who got just 19,852. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate and former Army chief Gen J.J. Singh (retd) got just 11,613 votes. Gen Singh is now with the BJP.

