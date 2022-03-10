Second Pacific island reports its first Covid case in a week

Niue becomes the second island in the Pacific to lose its Covid-zero status after reporting its first case of Covid. As per the government, the case arrived from New Zealand.

The island has a population of under 2,000 people. It also has a high vaccination rate. Nearly 97 per cent of those aged 16 and over are vaccinated, and 98 per cent of those aged between 12-16.

As per WHO, there are just eight countries that are Covid-free. These include Tuvalu, Tokelau, Saint Helena, Pitcairn Islands, Nauru, and the Federated states of Micronesia.

Premier Dalton Tagelagi said, "The positive case is currently in quarantine and will be monitored closely by Niue’s health officials.

We understand at this stage that the positive case is double vaccinated and boosted and had returned a negative PCR test 72 hours and RATs before boarding their flight from New Zealand.”

On a flight of over 25 passengers, one tested positive for the virus while all the others tested negative.

Tagelagi urged Niueans to remain vigilant.

Niue happens to be the second island to record its first case this week. Earlier, Chatham islands also reported its first case over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies)