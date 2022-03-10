Taiwan Zoo puts two fat pandas on special diet, exercise routine

Two pandas have been put on a special weight-loss diet and new exercise routine after keepers of the Taipei Zoo became concerned that the pair had become obese, reported Xinhua.

The two female pandas, who are called Yuan Zai and Yuan Bao, are the daughters of two adult pandas, which were gifted to Taiwan by mainland China in 2008.

Yuan Zai, who is nine-year-old is already as heavy as her father at 115 kilograms, while her younger sister, Yuan Bao, is just over one-year-old and already weighs around 70 kilograms.

The healthy weight range for a female adult panda is from 105 to 110 kilograms. Overweight pandas can develop hypertension and hyperglycaemia, which can lead to serious health problems.

In a statement, Taipei Zoo said that the pair were healthy. The measures taken are pre-emptive and designed to “help them reach their ideal weight”.

The sisters will now be fed a diet of foods which are low in sugar, salt and fats but high in protein. They would also be given encouragement by zookeepers to exercise and be more active to bring down their weight.

“For the sake of their health, I hope to slowly help them achieve their ideal weight through the change of food,” said a keeper.

(With inputs from agencies)