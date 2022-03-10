New prototype vehicle carries out full-scale vertical takeoff successfully

In an innovative breakthrough which can rewrite rules of travel, a prototype vehicle successfully carried out a full-scale vertical takeoff recently.

The vehicle has been developed by a Washington-based startup.

"It's an octocopter," said Stephen Tibbitts, co-founder and chief executive of Zeva Aero, while pointing to the four motors on top and four at the bottom.

It was the dream of Tibbitts to come up with a vehicle, which can help to dodge traffic by hopping onto an upright flying saucer to go to work or play.

The battery-powered ZEVA Zero will now be tested for a forward flight.

Tibbitts, an engineer and trained pilot, said, "It's a blended wing body and it generates lift as it's flying forward. The customers that we view right now are first responders, medics that need to get on to the scene of an accident to treat trauma victims as soon as possible."

Zeva Aero looks to ultimately put a sustainable air vehicle in every garage.

For now, the likely price tag of around $250,000 seems to exclude most commuters, but Gurbir Singh, Zeva Aero's chief technology officer, is optimistic.

"As the battery technology continues to improve, this craft is only going to get better and be able to do more and more things as we go ahead," Singh said.

(With inputs from agencies)