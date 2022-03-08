Breakthrough in ageing reversal? US scientists rejuvenate tissues in mice

In what can be called a major breakthrough in reversal of ageing process, scientists have safely rejuvenated tissues in middle-aged mice.

Researchers in the US have treated healthy animals with a form of gene therapy to refresh older cells. It has helped in making the animals more youthful, as per biological markers used to measure the effects of ageing.

Although it is still far from being tried on humans, the findings can fuel interest in radical new therapies, which look to slow or reverse the ageing process. It can also be used as a means of tackling age-related diseases, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, etc.

The findings of the study have been published in the ‘Nature Aging’ journal.

The US scientists drew on previous work by the Japanese Nobel laureate Prof Shinya Yamanaka. He had shown that a mixture of four molecules, which are known as Yamanaka factors, can rewind adult cells into youthful stem cells capable of forming almost any tissue in the body.

The US team, which was led by Jasper and Prof Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte at the Salk Institute in California and the San Diego Altos Institute, found that mice, who received Yamanaka factors for several months resembled younger animals in many ways. The skin and kidneys, in particular, showed signs of rejuvenation.

