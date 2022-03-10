COVID-19: UK sees a surge in cases for people aged 55 and above

Experts have warned that there can be a resurgence of the virus as cases among older people are increasing. The warning came after nearly 100,000 swabs were collected from people all across England.

It was concluded that 1 in 35 people tested positive between February 8 to March 1.

Professor Paul Elliot, the director of Imperial College London's React programme, said that the data shows an "uptick" in hospital admissions.

Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Dr Jenny Harries said, "These data confirm that cases have declined substantially following the peak of the Omicron wave.

"However, the increasing presence of the BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron and the recent slight increase in infections in those over 55 show that the pandemic is not over and that we can expect to see COVID circulating at high levels."

The findings come at a time when the latest government figures showed a rise of 46 per cent in cases.

The experts also believe that the hospitalisation rates are being driven by "unshielding," meaning that the people who have been careful for two years have now emerged into a world where infections are still widespread.

World Health Organisation's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday warned that the pandemic is 'far from over.'

He further said that even after two years, the virus is still evolving and even surging in some parts of the world. "Two years later, more than six million people have died," Tedros told a press conference.

"Although reported cases and deaths are declining globally, and several countries have lifted restrictions, the pandemic is far from over -- and it will not be over anywhere until it's over everywhere."

