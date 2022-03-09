WHO warns pandemic 'far from over' as Covid death toll reaches 6 million

World Health Organisation's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday warned that the pandemic is 'far from over.'

He further said that even after two years, the virus is still evolving and even surging in some parts of the world. "Two years later, more than six million people have died," Tedros told a press conference.

"Although reported cases and deaths are declining globally, and several countries have lifted restrictions, the pandemic is far from over -- and it will not be over anywhere until it's over everywhere."

444 million cases have been registered so far.

"The virus continues to evolve, and we continue to face major obstacles in distributing vaccines, tests and treatments everywhere they are needed," Tedros said.

While remote Pacific islands are struggling with their first-ever Covid outbreak, several European nations have removed all Covid-related restrictions.

Top US officials, on the other hand, recently laid out a plan to move the nation to a new stage of the pandemic. The new plan focuses on four goals, to help the nation move forward safely. This includes protection against COVID, preparing for new variants, preventing shutdowns and continuing to vaccinate the world.

Hong Kong is struggling with another wave of cases. The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of a record virus surge with thousands of confirmed cases every day.

The US has the biggest official death toll in the world. However, the numbers have been seeing a downward trend over the last month.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead said, "The virus is still spreading at far too intensive a level, three years into this pandemic."

"Even though we are seeing declining trends... there were still more than 10 million reported cases reported at a global level last week. We have to remain vigilant."

(With inputs from agencies)