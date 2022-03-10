Watch: Before and after satellite images show destruction in Ukraine's Mariupol

Satellite images of Ukraine's port city of Mariupol have emerged and it shows the scale of destruction caused due to the Russian invasion. Mariupol, which was earlier a bustling port city in southern Ukraine, is now full of bombed residential buildings and blasted parks.

The pictures show the damage done to the city. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “ultimate evidence that genocide of Ukrainians is happening.”

His remarks came after the shelling of a maternity hospital.

Ukraine alleged on Wednesday that Russia bombed a children's hospital in the port city. As per Ukraine, the bombing in the besieged city took place during a supposed ceasefire that was meant to facilitate the escape of hundreds of civilians in the city.

Also read | What are war crimes? What are the rules of war?

The satellite images have been taken by private company Maxar. The images show destroyed shopping complexes and grocery stores.

March 9, 2022 #satelliteimagery taken at 10:16 a.m. local time show grocery stores and shopping malls that have been destroyed in the western section of the Ukrainian city of #Mariupol. (Location: 47.101, 37.504) pic.twitter.com/ElRuyu1rYf — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 9, 2022 ×

In these before and after #satellite images of #Mariupol, #Ukraine you can see destruction of homes and building. The latest imagery is from 10:16 a.m. local time on March 9, 2022. (Location: 47.099, 37.662) pic.twitter.com/J9eXaPg7gl — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 9, 2022 ×

When Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked by Reuters for comment on the reported bombing, he said "Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets."

Earlier Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had broken the ceasefire around the southern port, which lies between Russian-backed separatist areas of eastern Ukraine and Crimea, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014.

"Russia continues holding hostage over 400,000 people in Mariupol, blocks humanitarian aid and evacuation. Indiscriminate shelling continues," he wrote on Twitter. "Almost 3,000 newborn babies lack medicine and food."

(With input from agencies)