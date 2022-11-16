Top 10 world news: Russia says Ukrainian missile lands in Poland, G20 condemns war in Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday (November 16) claimed that the images that were published from the site of the blast in Poland showed some fragments of a Ukrainian S-300 missile, clarifying that Moscow had nothing to do with the blast and it was probably caused by Ukrainian air defence units firing at incoming Russian missiles. In other news, world leaders attending the G20 Summit in Indonesia issued a joint declaration criticising the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The final declaration, which was released at the end of the two-day international summit, also mentioned that most of the members strongly condemned Russia’s actions but there were a few disagreements.

Iran issues second death sentence to ‘rioter’ linked to 'anti-hijab' protests

An Iranian court has issued a second death sentence against a “rioter”, for violence linked to the widespread protests following Mahsa Amini's death, said the judiciary. This comes days after Iran handed down its first death sentence linked to the demonstrations.

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | NATO Chief says missiles at Poland likely launched by Ukraine

World leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) held an emergency meeting chaired by US President Joe Biden hours after Russian-made missiles struck Poland near the Ukrainian border, killing two persons. The incident has caused alarm in Poland, which has alerted NATO to remain on standby. Meanwhile, Russia has denied that it was behind the attack.

Ivanka Trump distances herself from Donald Trump's 2024 presidency campaign

Ivanka Trump said on Wednesday that she will not be taking part in former United States President Donald Trump’s presidential run for re-election in 2024. Ivanka, who played a major role during Trump’s win in 2016, said that she wants “to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family”.

Elon Musk to appear in Delaware court for lawsuit over pay package as Tesla CEO

Billionaire Elon Musk will be appearing in a Delaware court on Wednesday in a lawsuit regarding his $50 billion pay package as Tesla CEO. The lawsuit was launched by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta who said that the package was approved by the board of directors without any due diligence.

Oil tanker with Israeli connection hit by an armed drone; Iran's role suspected

A bomb-carrying drone hit an oil tanker, nearly 240 kilometres off the coast of Oman on Tuesday, as per multiple reports. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which provides maritime security information, said it was aware of the incident and investigating it.

Amazon joins Silicon Valley's layoff spree, sacked employees share ordeal

Amazon joined the layoff spree of its Silicon Valley counterparts on Wednesday, as the Jeff Bezos-led company began implementing its anticipated job cuts across its tech and corporate workforce. This is reportedly the first mass layoff in company's history that will take away over 10,000 jobs.

'Calmly and directly': Australia engages with China in 'national interest'

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met the Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali. This was the first face-to-face meeting between an Australian Prime Minister and a Chinese President since 2016.

Artemis 1 launched successfully, NASA ushers in a new era of lunar exploration

NASA's unmanned Moon mission Artemis-1 has finally had a successful liftoff. After braving multiple delays caused by technological failures, natural disasters (Read: Hurricanes Ian and Nicole), and inclement weather spread across two months, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lifted off successfully from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida at 0647 GMT (12:17 PM IST) on Wednesday.