'Today's era must not be of war': G20 declaration condemns conflict in Ukraine

The world leaders attending the G20 Summit in Indonesia issued a joint declaration criticising the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The final declaration, which was released at the end of the two-day international summit, also mentioned that most of the members strongly condemned Russia’s actions but there were a few disagreements. While the United States and most western countries have taken Ukraine’s side, China have remained ambiguous over their stance on the subject.

“Many members… expressed concern about the damage caused by the conflict on critical health infrastructure, as well as casualties in health care workers, which have disproportionately affected the most vulnerable, women and children,” said the declaration according to Reuters.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in major economic crisis in several countries and severe problems with the supply chain responsible for the transport of items across the world. The G20 members hailed the grain deal brokered by the United Nations that allowed ships to leave Ukraine through the Black Sea and said that more such measures are needed to undo the damage caused by the war.

The members also pledged to maintain their promise when it comes to limiting the rise of global temperatures to 1.5 degree Celsius and stopping their over-reliance on fossil fuels.

“This will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries,” it read.

The G20 summit saw both Russia and Ukraine making their cases when it comes to the conflict with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the world leaders and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attending the summit in place of President Vladimir Putin.