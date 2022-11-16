Live Now

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Poland to raise issue with UNSC after missile strikes kill two

WION Web Team Washington Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 10:59 AM(IST)

Poland missile strikes  Photograph: Agencies

World leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) held an emergency meeting chaired by US President Joe Biden hours after Russian-made missiles struck Poland near the Ukrainian border, killing two persons.

World leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) held an emergency meeting chaired by US President Joe Biden hours after Russian-made missiles struck Poland near the Ukrainian border, killing two persons. The incident has caused alarm in Poland, which has alerted NATO to remain on standby. Meanwhile, Russia has denied that it was behind the attack. Biden also said that it was "unlikely" that the missile was fired by the Russians.  Ukraine, on the other hand, suffered a massive blow after 90 of its energy grids were attacked, apart from businesses and residential buildings. NATO and G7 countries condemned Kremlin's “barbaric missile attacks” on Kyiv in a statement following the emergency meeting held earlier with members in Bali.

Nov 16, 2022, 10:59 AM (IST)

CIA chief Bill Burns lands in Kyiv amid Russian missile strikes across Ukraine

According to CNN, CIA Director Bill Burns is in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his intelligence counterparts on Tuesday.

A US official told the news outlet that Burns was safely in the US Embassy during Russian missile strikes across the country, including blasts that rocked the capital.

Burns “discussed the US warning he delivered to the head of Russia’s SVR not to use nuclear weapons and reinforced the US commitment to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.”
Nov 16, 2022, 10:55 AM (IST)

NATO aircraft tracked missile that hit Poland

A military official told CNN that a NATO aircraft flying over Polish airspace tracked the missile that landed in Poland. 

A Nato aircraft flying above Polish airspace on Tuesday reportedly tracked the missile that landed in its territory, an alliance military official told CNN on Tuesday.

Intel with the radar tracks [of the missile] was provided to Nato and Poland,” the Nato military official added.
The NATO official did not say who launched the missile, nor where it was fired from.

Nov 16, 2022, 10:47 AM (IST)

France urges caution, says missile type may not identify its origin

France has urged for the “utmost caution” on any assessment of the origin of the missile that landed on Nato member Poland, warning “many countries have the same kind of weapons, so identifying the type of missile won’t necessarily identify who is behind it”.

It’s logical that we approach the question with utmost caution... Many countries have the same kind of weapons, so identifying the type of missile won’t necessarily identify who is behind it,"AFP  quoted French presidency official as saying.
Nov 16, 2022, 10:05 AM (IST)

Poland may invoke NATO's Article 4 to request consultations

Poland is reportedly considering raising the missile strike issue with the UN Security Council, after two people were killed late night.

Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty states that members can bring any issue of concern, especially related to security, for discussion, allowing for more time to determine what steps to take.

If it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO's principle of collective defense known as Article 5, in which an attack on one of the Western alliance's members is deemed an attack on all, starting deliberations on a potential military response.

Nov 16, 2022, 09:56 AM (IST)

Biden on Poland missile strike
Nov 16, 2022, 09:55 AM (IST)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba
Nov 16, 2022, 09:54 AM (IST)

Analysis of the missiles crashed in Poland
Nov 16, 2022, 09:51 AM (IST)

NATO and G7 leaders condemn Russia's 'barbaric missile attacks'
NATO and G7 leaders have condemned Russia’s “barbaric missile attacks” on Ukraine in a statement following the emergency meeting held earlier with members in Bali.

The leaders of Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States released the following statement:

We condemn the barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday. We discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine. We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation. We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds. We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities.”
Nov 16, 2022, 09:50 AM (IST)

It is ‘unlikely’ missile was fired from Russia, says Biden

Biden attacks Trump, MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy in blistering speech

After an emergency meeting with Nato and G7 leaders in Bali, US President Joe Biden has said the group would support Poland’s investigation into the incident.

“I’m going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened … Then we’re going to figure out our next step.”

Nov 16, 2022, 09:48 AM (IST)

UN calls for peace and avoid escalating tensions

The United Nations asserted that it is “absolutely essential” to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine in wake of the explosion from a fallen missile in Poland. A spokesperson released a statement late on Wednesday on behalf of the UN secretary general, saying, "The secretary-general is very concerned by the reports of a missile exploding on Polish territory. It is absolutely essential to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine.

"He sends his condolences to the families of the victims. He hopes that a thorough investigation will be conducted.”



