Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Poland to raise issue with UNSC after missile strikes kill two

World leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) held an emergency meeting chaired by US President Joe Biden hours after Russian-made missiles struck Poland near the Ukrainian border, killing two persons. The incident has caused alarm in Poland, which has alerted NATO to remain on standby. Meanwhile, Russia has denied that it was behind the attack. Biden also said that it was "unlikely" that the missile was fired by the Russians. Ukraine, on the other hand, suffered a massive blow after 90 of its energy grids were attacked, apart from businesses and residential buildings. NATO and G7 countries condemned Kremlin's “barbaric missile attacks” on Kyiv in a statement following the emergency meeting held earlier with members in Bali.

The leaders of Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States met on the margins of the G20 Summit and released the following statement: "We condemn the barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday."