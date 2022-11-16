Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Poland to raise issue with UNSC after missile strikes kill two

Poland missile strikes Photograph: Agencies
World leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) held an emergency meeting chaired by US President Joe Biden hours after Russian-made missiles struck Poland near the Ukrainian border, killing two persons. The incident has caused alarm in Poland, which has alerted NATO to remain on standby. Meanwhile, Russia has denied that it was behind the attack. Biden also said that it was "unlikely" that the missile was fired by the Russians. Ukraine, on the other hand, suffered a massive blow after 90 of its energy grids were attacked, apart from businesses and residential buildings. NATO and G7 countries condemned Kremlin's “barbaric missile attacks” on Kyiv in a statement following the emergency meeting held earlier with members in Bali.
The leaders of Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States met on the margins of the G20 Summit and released the following statement: "We condemn the barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday."
Nov 16, 2022, 10:59 AM (IST)
According to CNN, CIA Director Bill Burns is in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his intelligence counterparts on Tuesday.
A US official told the news outlet that Burns was safely in the US Embassy during Russian missile strikes across the country, including blasts that rocked the capital.
Burns “discussed the US warning he delivered to the head of Russia’s SVR not to use nuclear weapons and reinforced the US commitment to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.”
Nov 16, 2022, 10:55 AM (IST)
A military official told CNN that a NATO aircraft flying over Polish airspace tracked the missile that landed in Poland.
Nov 16, 2022, 10:47 AM (IST)
France has urged for the “utmost caution” on any assessment of the origin of the missile that landed on Nato member Poland, warning “many countries have the same kind of weapons, so identifying the type of missile won’t necessarily identify who is behind it”.
It’s logical that we approach the question with utmost caution... Many countries have the same kind of weapons, so identifying the type of missile won’t necessarily identify who is behind it,"AFP quoted French presidency official as saying.
Nov 16, 2022, 10:05 AM (IST)
Poland is reportedly considering raising the missile strike issue with the UN Security Council, after two people were killed late night.
Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty states that members can bring any issue of concern, especially related to security, for discussion, allowing for more time to determine what steps to take.
If it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO's principle of collective defense known as Article 5, in which an attack on one of the Western alliance's members is deemed an attack on all, starting deliberations on a potential military response.
Nov 16, 2022, 09:56 AM (IST)
It's unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired by Russia but we'll see: US President @JoeBiden
Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRuO3J pic.twitter.com/J0pUtTCSL3
Nov 16, 2022, 09:55 AM (IST)
I spoke this morning from Bali with Polish Foreign Minister Rau and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba regarding the explosion in eastern Poland. We pledged to remain closely coordinated in the days ahead as the investigation proceeds and we determine appropriate next steps.
Nov 16, 2022, 09:54 AM (IST)
So what crashed in the village of Przewodów, Poland today?— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) November 15, 2022
With the cooperation of @blueboy1969 we analyzed the available photos of fragments and came to a clear conclusion that they belong to the 48D6 motor of the 5V55-series missile of the S-300 AD system- a Ukrainian one. pic.twitter.com/f0Ex3USLN8
Nov 16, 2022, 09:51 AM (IST)
We condemn the cowardly and brazen missile attacks of Russia on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland's ongoing investigation.
We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation. https://t.co/hei3b7XvcY
Nov 16, 2022, 09:50 AM (IST)
After an emergency meeting with Nato and G7 leaders in Bali, US President Joe Biden has said the group would support Poland’s investigation into the incident.
“I’m going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened … Then we’re going to figure out our next step.”
Nov 16, 2022, 09:48 AM (IST)
The United Nations asserted that it is “absolutely essential” to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine in wake of the explosion from a fallen missile in Poland. A spokesperson released a statement late on Wednesday on behalf of the UN secretary general, saying, "The secretary-general is very concerned by the reports of a missile exploding on Polish territory. It is absolutely essential to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine.
"He sends his condolences to the families of the victims. He hopes that a thorough investigation will be conducted.”