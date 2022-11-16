Amazon joins Silicon Valley's layoff spree, sacked employees share ordeal

Amazon joined the layoff spree of its Silicon Valley counterparts on Wednesday, as the Jeff Bezos-led company began implementing its anticipated job cuts across its tech and corporate workforce. This is reportedly the first mass layoff in company's history that will take away over 10,000 jobs.

The development comes a day after the reports emerged that the tech giant will begin laying off 10,000 employees, or 3 per cent of its staff, in retail and Alexa units due to slowed growth. Amazon joined its peers such as Twitter and Meta in making significant reductions in their respective workforces.

The company had reportedly reduced the head count by 80,000 between April to September this year, and froze hiring at both the corporate and hourly level.

The workers impacted by the layoffs shared their ordeals on social media.

I got laid off from Amazon this morning with no notice. I was the lead product manager responsible for making the AWS console unusable on anything but a 49" ultrawide monitor pic.twitter.com/pFp04M0X2h — jmill (@jmilldotdev) November 15, 2022 ×

As part of its cost-cutting measures, Amazon had already shut some parts of its business, cancelling projects such as a personal delivery robot. Company's shares have fallen by over 40 per cent this year as it struggles with a slowdown in sales via its ecommerce platforms.

Other companies that have announced major layoffs include Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta and Elon Musk-owned Twitter. While Twitter said that it will reduce the platform's headcount by around 50 per cent, Meta said that it would cut 13 per cent of its workforce.

