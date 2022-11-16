Artemis 1 successfully launched as NASA ushers in a new era of lunar exploration

NASA's unmanned Moon mission Artemis-1 has finally had a successful liftoff. After multiple delays, the SLS rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Centre at 0617 GMT (12:17 PM IST) on Wednesday.

"We are going. For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration," tweeted NASA.

We are going.



For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration. pic.twitter.com/vmC64Qgft9 — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022 ×

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA Artemis launch director released a statement after the successful launch and said, "On behalf of all the men and women across our great nation who have worked to bring this hardware together to make this day possible, and for the Artemis generation, this is for you.”

Wednesday's launch wasn't without its hiccups as leaks were reported, forcing the operation's team to halt fueling of the tanks and deploy a 'red crew'. Notably, the 'red crew' is a group of specially trained engineers to make repairs when the rocket is fuelled with propellant.

Artemis 1 mission is a test flight without astronauts. The mission represents the space agency's first step in establishing a lasting human presence on the Moon. The next aim would be to prepare for future manned voyages to Earth's natural satellite.

Named after the sister of Apollo in Greek mythology, the new space program comes 50 years after humans last set foot on lunar soil.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: