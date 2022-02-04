Top 10 world news: Russia opposes Taiwan's independence, India calls off Musk's request, and more

Russia recognises Taiwan as an inalienable part of China and rejects the island's independence in any form, according to a joint Russian-Chinese declaration released on Friday. Also, India has turned down Elon Musk's request for tax breaks on Tesla's electric cars as it states that the rules allow bringing in partially-built vehicles. Musk has been seeking tax breaks from the Indian government for a while now.

Russia recognises Taiwan as part of China, opposes island's independence

Russia recognises Taiwan as an inalienable part of China and rejects the island's independence in any form, according to a joint Russian-Chinese declaration released on Friday.

In Parliament address, Maldives President Solih highlights India's role in development

Delivering his address at the opening session of the Maldives Parliament, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih highlighted India's role in the country's development.

India calls off Musk's request for tax breaks on Tesla cars

India has turned down Elon Musk's request for tax breaks on Tesla's electric cars as it states that the rules allow bringing in partially-built vehicles. Musk has been seeking tax breaks from the Indian government for a while now.

NASA shares stunning images of cosmic phenomena, see viral pictures here

NASA has shared a set of stunning images taken from its Hubble telescope and Chandra X-Ray Observatory. It claims that these telescopes can detect different kinds of light which helps them in fully investigating the cosmic phenomena.

Just when Bezos’ yacht demands unexpected costs, Amazon Prime raises price

Amazon is raising the price of its Prime service by $20. The service will now be available for $139 per year, up from the $119, which was instated four years ago.

US may soon deploy hi-tech robot patrol dogs to guard borders

Soon, the southwest border of the United States could be guarded by four-legged headless robotic dogs, sniffing out smugglers and catching undocumented immigrants.

Watch: Zoo monkey wonderstruck by visitor’s magic trick

Magic tricks often evoke varied forms of reactions. There have been a lot of videos where people’s reaction to the sleight of hand tricks has triggered laughter.

'Life-saving' therapy: UK children with a rare disease to now get world’s most expensive drug

In what is being deemed as a "life-saving" therapy, children in the UK with a rare and fatal genetic disease will now be able to receive treatment.

Pure gold cube worth $11 mn appears in New York, and it has a crypto connection

People taking a stroll at New York’s Central Park in the early morning were shocked when they saw the presence of a massive security team closely guarding a giant cube.

BCCI planning to start full-fledged women's IPL by 2023, confirms Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has said the board is planning to launch a full-fledged women's Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2023.