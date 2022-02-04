NASA shares stunning images of cosmic phenomena, see viral pictures here

NASA has shared a set of stunning images taken from its Hubble telescope and Chandra X-Ray Observatory. It claims that these telescopes can detect different kinds of light which helps them in fully investigating the cosmic phenomena.

The images, uploaded on Instagram, have now gone viral.

"The universe emits light and energy through many forms. Chandra’s X-ray-observing abilities let us explore super hot and energetic processes found throughout the universe," wrote NASA in the caption.

The first image shows R Aquarii, a white dwarf star and a red giant orbiting each other. As they move together, the white dwarf pulls material from the red giant onto its surface, states NASA.

The second image displays a Guitar Nebula. This is an X-ray stream, which is pink in colour and it jets out from a pulsar, which is almost perpendicular to the Guitar Nebula.

The last image features Merging galaxies. "A spiral galaxy collides with a smaller galaxy in the upper right corner (not pictured).

The gravitational interaction can create a waves of star formation. X-rays (in purple) have been combined with an optical image from Hubble," states NASA.

The images have left the netizens mesmerised. "NASA you make my day," wrote one person in the comment section. Another person wrote, "This is so beautiful."