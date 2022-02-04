Watch: Zoo monkey wonderstruck by visitor’s magic trick

Magic tricks often evoke varied forms of reactions. There have been a lot of videos where people’s reaction to the sleight of hand tricks has triggered laughter.

But a priceless reaction of a monkey leaving bemused to a simple magic trick has gone viral in social media, and it has netizens in splits.

The video was posted on TikTok last week by Maximiliano Ibarra.

In the clip, Ibarra is seen holding a leaf in front of the monkey, which was sitting inside his glass enclosure, in Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo.

Initially, the monkey, a Japanese macaque, seemed disinterested when Ibarra was performing the trick. But all that changed when he made the leaf ‘vanish’ with a sleight of hand trick.

The “witchcraft” seemed to have dazzled the monkey as it leapt forward with its jaw dropped and eye wide-open in disbelief.

Ibarra then made the leaf reappear and disappear and the monkey reacted by running up and down, putting its hand to its face and looking over its shoulder as if checking whether anyone else is seeing the tricks.

The primate’s reaction seemed to have impressed many as the TikTok clip has received more than 1.6 million likes, reports The Daily Mail.

Several users were in awe of the ape’s “humanlike” expression.

“I could binge watch animals reacting to magic tricks for months straight,” a user wrote. While another user said, “What witchcraft is this?”

“That's hilarious, yet amazing to watch the intelligence of monkeys,” one commenter wrote.