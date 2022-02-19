Top 10 world news: Russia launches nuclear drills, UK & France to develop new missiles and more

Russia on Saturday launched its “planned” nuclear drills hours after the US said that the Russian troops manned near Ukraine’s border are “poised to strike”. The drills come amid tensions boiling between the West and Russia over the Ukraine conflict. In other news, a group of Afghan minority community members, including Sikhs and Hindus, called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Ballistic, cruise missiles in exercises: Russia flexes muscles amid tensions

Russia test-fired its latest hypersonic, cruise and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles on the ground, at sea and in the air, as part of “planned exercises” under the watchful eyes of President Vladimir Putin, who was joined by Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko.

Boris Johnson says threat to Taiwan if West does not support Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he sees a to Taiwan if the West does not support Ukraine. He has demanded Western unity over Russia's threats to Ukraine, warning any invasion would send a "shock" around the world including in Asia.

'India is your home', PM Modi tells Afghan minority community members

This is the first such meeting and happened months after the Indian government evacuated several Afghan minority community members after the Taliban takeover of the country last year. During the hour-long meet, PM recalled his address to the Afghan Parliament in 2015.

United States: Nuclear engineer's wife pleads guilty in nuclear submarine secrets plot

Diana Toebbe entered the plea in federal court in Martinsburg to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Prosecutors said they would seek a prison term of up to three years at sentencing. A teacher at a private school, she initially pleaded innocent to the charge of conspiracy to communicate restricted data.

Now, Chinese students to be taught Xi Jinping's 'thoughts'

Last year China's ministry of education had released a document on Xi Jinping's "thoughts on socialism" with "Chinese characteristics" to be incorporated into the curriculum.

Amid Aukus tensions, Britain and France strike deal to develop new missiles

It comes after Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the new AUKUS defence alliance with Britain and the United States will contribute to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rescue efforts continue for 12 missing in Greece ferry fire

Overnight, patrol ships combed the area off Corfu island hoping to locate survivors, the Greek coastguard told AFP. Rescuers brought 278 passengers to Corfu after the blaze on the Euroferry Olympia broke out en route from Greece to Italy.

Here is a list of countries that remain untouched by Covid with zero cases so far

The WHO has released a list that shows a couple of countries that have zero cases of the virus. Most of these countries and territories are islands in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Politicisation by some countries, says Pakistan on FATF grey list

Pakistan's foreign office has said it has "faithfully complied" with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) condictions and is hoping for a "positive direction" as officials meet in Paris next week. The global financial crime monitoring watchdog has put Pakistan on the grey list with PM Imran's government keen to exit from the list.

India wins bid to host 2023 International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai after four decades

This will be the second IOC session in India. The country last hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi. The IOC session is the general meeting of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC's supreme organ, and its decisions are final.