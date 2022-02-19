Politicisation by some countries, says Pakistan on FATF grey list

Pakistan's foreign office has said it has "faithfully complied" with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) condictions and is hoping for a "positive direction" as officials meet in Paris next week.

The global financial crime monitoring watchdog has put Pakistan on the grey list with PM Imran's government keen to exit from the list.

"We have faithfully complied with and completed all technical requirements and hope that the outcome would be in the positive direction,” Pakistan's foreign office said.

However, in a remark aimed at India, Pakistan's foreign office added that “there are issues of politicisation by some countries, and that remains a problem”.

The FATF had listed actions to be completed with several focussed on money laundering. The Pakistan government says it has completed most of the listed tasks. The FATF had said in October last year that 34-point action plan needed to be completed out of which 30 items have been addressed by the Pakistan government.

The Paris-based watchdog had retained Pakistan on its 'grey list' after the country failed to check money laundering and terror financing activities on its soil. It had also asked the government to take steps against UN-designated terror groups, including Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar.

The country was put on the grey list for the first time in 2018. Pakistan's continued presence in the grey list makes it difficult for the government to get financial aid from international banks including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Last year, FATF had put Turkey on its grey list over its failure to combat money laundering and terror financing.

The other countries in the grey list include Yemen, South Sudan, Syria, Morocco, Albania and Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from Agencies)