Now, Chinese students to be taught Xi Jinping's 'thoughts'

According to reports, Chinese authorities have ordered schools to appoint "political commissars" to ensure children are taught President Xi's ideology.

Reports claim children will be taught President Xi's definition of “rule of law” in middle and secondary school. Nurseries have also been asked to follow the programme however it is reportedly not been made mandatory.

Last year China's ministry of education had released a document on Xi Jinping's "thoughts on socialism" with "Chinese characteristics" to be incorporated into the curriculum.

According to China's state-run Global Times, it was a "significant" step in helping teenagers to "strengthen confidence in the culture of socialism". The primary schools in the country were expected to "cultivate love for the country" including for the Communist Party and socialist ideology.

The Chinese daily said the focus on students in the middle schools would be to form basic political judgments and opinions and there will be "more emphasis on the establishment of theoretical thinking" among students in college.

The education ministry had said that teaching Xi Jinping's thoughts was crucial for the "all-round moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic grounding" of students and to "arm students' minds with Xi Jinping's thought".

The programme was aimed at ensuring the teaching material adequately "grasps the essence of Xi Jinping's thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era" while formulating guidelines.

(With inputs from Agencies)