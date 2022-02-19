Here is a list of countries that remain untouched by Covid with zero cases so far

The world is battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic for over two years now. However, there are a few countries that remain completely untouched by the pandemic.

The WHO has released a list that shows a couple of countries that have zero cases of the virus. Most of these countries and territories are islands in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Here is the list:

Micronesia: This country is spread across the western Pacific Ocean comprising more than 600 islands. However, Micronesia is made up of 4 island states: Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk and Yap.

Nauru: Located in Oceania, the country features a coral reef and white-sand beaches. As per the WHO list, nearly 68 people per 100 are fully vaccinated here.

Niue: It is a small island nation in the South Pacific ocean. Over 79 people per 100 are fully vaccinated against Covid here.

Also read | WHO shortens quarantine time for Covid-exposed after negative test

Pitcairn Islands: This comprises the islands of Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno. It is a small volcanic region situated in the South Pacific at latitude 25.04 south and longitude 130.06 west. 74 people per 100 are fully vaccinated here.

Saint Helena: Known as the place of Napoleon Bonaparte's exile and death, this is a remote volcanic outpost in the South Atlantic Ocean. WHO claims that 58.16 persons per 100 are fully vaccinated here.

Tokelau: Located near New Zealand, this place has a single airport. It only has a population of about 1,500 people.

Tuvalu: This is a group of three reef islands and six atolls. Tuvalu closed its borders and mandated quarantine. As per WHO, nearly 50 people are fully vaccinated per 100 population.

Turkmenistan and North Korea have also been listed as being free of the deadly coronavirus. These countries have not yet acknowledged any case officially.

The WHO list also mentions countries that have been the worst hit by the deadly virus. The United States tops the list with 77,521,589 cases, followed by India with 42,780,235 cases.