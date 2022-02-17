WHO shortens quarantine time for Covid-exposed after negative test

As per the new guidelines, the World Health Organization has decreased the recommended quarantine duration for people exposed to the coronavirus. People who test negative can now end quarantine after seven days. Earlier, the duration used to be that of 14 days.

In cases where testing to shorten quarantine is not possible, it may be ended after day 10 without testing. This will only be done if the contact presents no symptoms.

This comes at a time when several nations across the globe are easing Covid curbs.

Travel restrictions have been eased in several European nations. Many countries have shortened their quarantine time. In Estonia and Iceland, quarantine time has been reduced to seven days.

Slovenia has also shortened its quarantine time to five days.

The Norwegian government has already lifted its final Covid restrictions as they have scrapped all the social distancing measures. Also, masks are not mandatory now in public spaces.

Not just Norway but several other European nations are planning on easing the curbs. Spain, recently, became the first European country to move towards ending mask mandates.

Restrictions in the Netherlands have also been eased. Non-essential stores, hairdressers and gyms are now be allowed to reopen.

(With inputs from agencies)