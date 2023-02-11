Top 10 world news: Russia could take two years to capture eastern Ukraine says Wagner chief, and more

In an interview, on Friday (February 10), the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, spoke about how Russian forces must capture the strategic Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to proceed with their “special military operation” in the country. During the interview, Prigozhin said that Russia could take at least two years to control Ukraine's eastern region, whose capture Moscow has stated as a key goal of the conflict. In other news, Saturday marked 44 years of the 1979 Islamic Revolution which led to the foundation of the present Islamic rule in Iran, even as the anti-regime protests continued across the nation, seeking to overthrow the current monarchical system.

In an interview, on Friday (February 10), the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, spoke about how Russian forces must capture the strategic Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to proceed with their “special military operation” in the country. During the interview, Prigozhin said that Russia could take at least two years to control Ukraine's eastern region, whose capture Moscow has stated as a key goal of the conflict.



Iran marks 44th anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution amidst anti-regime protests

Saturday marked the 44 years of the 1979 Islamic Revolution which led to the foundation of the present Islamic rule in Iran, even as the anti-regime protests continued across the nation, seeking to overthrow the current monarchical system. Thousands of Iranians hit the streets carrying flags, balloons and placards containing religious and revolutionary slogans.



To allow aid to quake-hit Turkey, Armenia briefly buries old hatchet of tensions

A land border crossing between Turkey and Armenia was opened for the first time in 35 years on Saturday with Yerevan agreeing to aid Ankara's quake-related rescue and rehabilitation mission by opening the Alican border crossing. Five trucks with aid including food and water arrived in Turkey from the Alican border crossing, tweeted Serdar Kilic, Turkey's special envoy for dialogue with Armenia.

A violent mob stormed a police station in Pakistan’s Punjab province, grabbed an accused arrested of blasphemy charges, stripped him naked, hanged him and then set him on fire. According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Warburton Police Station in Nankana Sahib. The faith of the person killed is unknown. He was accused of “desecrating the Quran”.





An Indian national who was previously missing since the series of earthquakes hit Turkey, on February 6, was found dead on Saturday (February 11) under the rubble of a hotel he was staying in. The Indian embassy in Turkey confirmed that the victim, Vijay Kumar Gaud’s body was found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya where he was on a business trip.



US shoots down 'high-altitude object', Biden calls it 'success', Justin Trudeau supports decision





United States President Joe Biden told CNN that the shooting down of the unidentified object which was flying over Alaska on Friday (February 10) "was a success". The order to take down the object, which was first detected on Thursday, was given to the US military by the commander-in-chief, the national security officials revealed.



Belgian police detain EU lawmaker Marc Tarabella for questioning in corruption scandal





Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office on Friday detained an EU lawmaker for questioning in a corruption scandal that rocked the EU Parliament in December, as police continued to conduct further raids. The office stated that a banking safe which belonged to Belgian lawmaker Marc Tarabella was searched by the police in the city of Liege.



Singapore becomes second member country of WTO to sign agreement banning harmful fishing subsidies





Singapore became the second member country of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to ratify its agreement which sets global rules that ban harmful fishing subsidies in a bid to protect the world’s oceans, on Friday (February 10).



Calls grow to make English the second official language of Germany to attract skilled workers

One of the coalition parties of the ruling government has proposed that English be adopted as the second official language of Germany in a bid to attract more skilled labourers from other English speaking nations in the European country.



India to send second plane of assistance to quake-hit Syria



