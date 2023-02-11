India to send second plane of assistance to quake-hit Syria

India will send the second plane of humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Syria, the Syrian Ambassador to India, Dr Bassam Alkhatib told WION, while appreciating New Delhi’s support in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on February 6th.

"My brothers at the Ministry of External Affairs are sending another plane," said Alkhatib.

"We have asked for generators, milk, and fast food."

These additional supplies will provide much-needed support for those struggling to recover from the devastating earthquake.

Calling India "an old friend and family", the ambassador pointed that the "Indian side is ready to respond to whatever we ask for..."

The west Asian country is reeling under the devastating earthquake whose epicentre was southern Turkiye but had a major impact in northern Syria. Over 20,000 people are now confirmed dead.

The Syrian Ambassador Dr Bassam Alkhatib, spoke out about the dire situation on the ground and the help that is needed.

“This is the time to be with Syria, Syrian people. People are suffering. We still have people stuck under debris. No relevant assistance has come. We need trucks,” the ambassador said.

Asked if Syria would also need Indian relief and rescue (NDRF) teams, like the one which have been deployed in Syria, the ambassador pointed that no request has come from Damascus about it.

Within 48 hours of the earthquake, India dispatched 6 tonnes of emergency relief assistance through a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Syria. The consignment was handed over by India's Cd’A to Syria S. K. Yadav to the Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment of Syria Moutaz Douaji at Damascus Airport. The consignment consists of emergency medicines and equipment including portable ECG machines, patient monitors and other essential medical items.

The Ambassador also expressed concern about the impact of sanctions on the delivery of humanitarian support.

"Please help us lift the bad sanctions imposed on Syria... Syrians are suffering," he said.

In recent years, India has also taken concrete steps to support Syria. In December 2020 and again in October-November 2022, India organised two Artificial Limb Fitment Camps, providing much-needed medical assistance to the people of Syria.

Additionally, India established a Next-Gen Centre for Information Technology in Damascus in October 2021, aimed at supporting the growth of the country's IT sector and providing opportunities for skill development.

Furthermore, India has provided scholarships to over 1500 Syrian students to study in various streams in India, helping to enhance the prospects of the country's young population.

