Exclusive | Quake hit Syria thanks India for humanitarian support

Syria has thanked India for sending humanitarian support in the aftermath of the earthquake that impacted the country. A devastating quake hit southern Turkey that also had a huge impact in northern Syria, with thousands feared dead. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Syrian Ambassador Dr Bassam Alkhatib said, "we really appreciate people, Government of India for support, this is the voice of the south we want to see in the future".

India is sending a plane load of humanitarian support to the country, even as the ambassador hoped, "another plane going to Syria with more humanitarian assistance". Yesterday, Indian and Syrian foreign ministers established contacts as New Delhi stepped up its efforts to help the country.

On the sanctions against the country, the ambassador explained, "The government, countries who impose such sanctions, they know well that they are behind the suffering of Syrian people with such sanctions."

Here's the complete conversation:

WION: What is the current situation on the ground?

Dr Bassam Alkhatib: Unluckily it's a devastating situation, a big earthquake impacted many areas of Syria. The last number I received, was 850 death and thousands of casualties of different levels. Many buildings are in ruins, many people are still trapped under the said ruins and everybody in Syria is doing all the possible best to handle the situation. The President, when he heard held a meeting of all the authorities relevant to the situation. The foreign minister also held another meeting with representatives of international organisations. With the help of many friendly countries, we have started to handle the situation. The situation is still sensitive.

WION: How do you view India's support?

Dr Bassam Alkhatib: I would love to start by saying that I was attending a successful meeting in Bangalore under the honourable attendance of the PM. When I heard the news, I started coordinating with the people in Syria and India. The fast good, generous response by the Government of India is really unique. Later on, the Indian PM wrote a message of condolences to Syria. The foreign ministers in both countries contacted each other and the high-ranking officials in the MEA, and by the end of yesterday, the plan was ready, and the decision was taken successfully. The visit of the Mos MEA to the embassy is a message from the people and the Government of India towards the people and the Government of Syria. We are with you; we are keeping the position of India with you, and I can say within less than an hour a plane is leaving the Delhi airport of Delhi, going to Syria full of assistance and equipment.

WION: Can you tell us about the international assistance Syria is receiving?

Dr Bassam Alkhatib: Everybody knows we have friends around the world, and all of them took the right position to be with Syria. I am not going to name countries. Some of them have sent three planes full of assistance. Hopefully, India is now contemplating sending a second plane to Syria. The first one is going right now.

WION: Has the Israeli PM offered support to Syria?

Dr Bassam Alkhatib: The source of the problem and evils for Syria is the Israeli occupation of our land, so such statements are nonsense.



WION: How is Syria coordinating with Turkey?

Dr Bassam Alkhatib: For us in Syria, we do believe human beings are human beings. We have no problem with the people of Turkey. We don't want to see the people of Turkey suffering.

WION: What kind of coordination were you looking for from Delhi?

Dr Bassam Alkhatib: Absolutely. Even as I was attending the important conference, I was making contact with everyone in India and Syria. So I have just said, colleagues at the MEA had made contact every hour. Late last night, I was able to make contact between the two foreign ministers, and luckily the result you know, the plane is moving to Syria. We really appreciate the people and the Government of India for their support. This is the voice of the south we want to see in the future.

WION: How much will the sanctions against your country impact the relief and rescue operations in your country?

Dr Bassam Alkhatib: Those sanctions are not only impacting the Syrian government but mainly impact the Syrian people. The government, and countries who impose such sanctions, know well that they are behind the suffering of the Syrian people. But when it comes to honest and independent countries, in decisions and policies like India, it is easy to find solutions to any problem, including these sanctions. We appreciate you coming, and we appreciate the visit of MoS MEA. We really appreciate the Indian heart.

WION: Russia has also extended support to your country in the aftermath of the earthquake?