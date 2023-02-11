Iran marks 44th anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution amidst anti-regime protests

Saturday marked the 44 years of the 1979 Islamic Revolution which led to the foundation of the present Islamic rule in Iran, even as the anti-regime protests continued across the nation, seeking to overthrow the current monarchical system.

Thousands of Iranians hit the streets carrying flags, balloons and placards containing religious and revolutionary slogans. In response, the military displayed its Emad and Sejjil ballistic missiles and cruise missiles as well as its Shahed-136 and Mohajer drones.

The Islamic Republic has been seething with unrest ever since the custodial death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September, who was detained for violating the Islamic dress code for women.

These agitations were initially against Iran’s mandatory headscarf or hijab, but they soon transformed into wider calls for a new revolution.

President Ebrahim Raisi, during a speech at Azadi Square in the capital Tehran, termed these protests as a project by Iran’s enemies aimed at stopping the nation from continuing its achievements.

Iranians arrive at Tehran's Azadi Square to celebrate 44th anniversary of Islamic revolution

He said that the 1979 Islamic Revolution is a celebration of “epic” proportions and a show of “national integrity” while praising post-revolution achievements in the country.

The remarks prompted the crowd to chant “Death to the US”, according to AP news agency.

Meanwhile, Telewebion, a web TV service affiliated with Iranian state TV, was briefly hacked during Raisi’s speech, Iranian media reported. The khabaronline.ir news website said the interruption lasted 19 seconds.

“Edalate Ali” or “The Justice of Ali,” hackers claimed responsibility for the hack. Last week

They released a 44-second clip which had chants of “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the Islamic Republic”. The group previously hacked into the notorious Evin prison and other government facilities.

They had last week invited people to take part in nationwide protests and urged Iranians to withdraw their money from their banks.

(With inputs from agencies)