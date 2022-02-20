Top 10 world news: Russia and Belarus extend military drills near Ukraine, and more

Belarus' Defence Ministry has said Russia and Belarus would extend joint military exercises that had been due to end on Sunday. Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ukraine crisis: Belarus says Russian forces to remain for more drills

"The presidents of Belarus and Russia decided to continue inspections of the readiness of Union State forces," the Belarusian defence minister Victor Khrenin said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19: Buckingham Palace

"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

Russia planning biggest war since 1945, says Boris Johnson

"The fact is that all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun," he said in a BBC interview broadcast Sunday from the Munich Security Conference, after two Ukrainian soldiers were killed in attacks around rebel-held enclaves.

French President Emmanuel Macron holds another telephonic conversation with Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine

Amid escalating tensions and the war-like situation in eastern Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron dialled Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday (February 20) about the situation in Ukraine.

Donald Trump took classified material from WH, says US National Archives

US National Archives and Records Administration told US Congress in a letter that former US President Donald Trump took classified material to his Florida home from the White House.

Batons, pepper spray and arrests: Canadian police attempt to end protest

Canadian police used batons and pepper spray in an attempt to remove the demonstrators who are currently occupying the streets of Ottawa to protest against pandemic restrictions. Police have also made dozens of arrests.

Israel sees Iran nuclear deal 'shortly,' warns it may be 'weaker': Bennett

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that Iran may "shortly" agree a new nuclear deal with major powers but warned it will be "weaker" than the original 2015 agreement.

Istanbul skyline row: Rickety wooden scaffolding blighting iconic mosque sparks fury on social media

The latest row over Istanbul's skyline has seen opponents of the new building attack botched restoration work and calls for historical edifices to be protected.

Passenger found alive on Greece-Italy ferry after blaze, 11 still missing

Fire fighters battling a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy discovered a survivor on the stern of the still burning vessel on Sunday, the Greek coast guard said, reviving hopes that other missing passengers could still be found alive.

Ethiopia turns on the turbines at giant Nile hydropower plant

Ethiopia began producing electricity on Sunday from its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a multi-billion-dollar hydropower plant on the River Nile that neighbours Sudan and Egypt have worried will cause water shortages downstream.