Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19: Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is having moderate symptoms, although Buckingham Palace stated on Sunday that she expected to undertake light duties this week.

"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," the Palace said.

Charles, the heir to the throne, walked out of an event earlier this month after getting coronavirus for the second time.

According to a royal source, he only met the queen a few days before.

The queen's health has been in the limelight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unidentified sickness and was subsequently recommended to rest by her doctors.



