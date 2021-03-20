Top 10 World News: Rajnath-Austin discuss LAC, Japan earthquake, and more

The line of actual control standoff involving Chinese aggressive actions in Eastern Ladakh was discussed during the meeting of India's defense minister Rajnath Singh and visiting US Defense secretary Lloyd Austin in Delhi on Saturday. In other news, two cases of blood clotting were detected in Denmark after administration of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Japan

Chinese actions at LAC discussed during Austin-Rajnath Singh meeting





During the press statements after the over one-hour-long meeting both sides spoke on "free and open Indo Pacific", a term increasingly in usage amid the Chinese aggressive actions in the region

Turkey criticised after withdrawing from treaty preventing violence against women

Council of Europe, a top rights body, denounced Turkey's decision to withdraw from a treaty it sponsored

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus





Khan received the first shot of vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday. He reportedly had shown symptoms of Covid-19 on the same day he was administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Over 60 lawmakers call for protests to be allowed in England during lockdown





Under England's coronavirus rules, it is unlawful for groups to gather for protests and police warned people on Saturday not to head to central London for planned demonstrations, including by anti-lockdown campaigners

Two cases of blood clots reported after AstraZeneca shot in Denmark





The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill

Berlin braces for far-right protests, counter-demonstrations





Protests are planned by right-wing groups, including Reich Citizens, or Reichsbuerger, who do not recognise the authority of the modern German state, reports Xinhua news agency

Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first vaccine dose





Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter, the figure had been reached after a record 660,276 shots were administered on Friday

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits off Japan coast

Inspection of region's nuclear plants was carried out. Train services including shinkansen bullet trains were suspended

Europe becomes first region to surpass 1 million Covid deaths





The European region has administered about 12 vaccine shots for every 100 people, behind the United States which has administered about 34 doses per 100 people, according to figures from Our World in Data.

NASA posts beautiful photo of fifth brightest galaxy in the sky

NASA has clicked the beautiful galaxy with the help of its James Webb Space telescope