7.2 magnitude earthquake hits off Japan coast

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off northeastern coast of Japan. A tsunami warning was issued initially but was withdrawn laterThere was no immediate report of damage or injuries.

The earthquake hit 0909 GMT (2:39 pm Indian time in waters of Pacific waters off Miyagi region. The quake struck at a depth of 60 kilometres.

The Japanese meteorological agency had earlier issued advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.

Inspection of region's nuclear plants was carried out. Train services including shinkansen bullet trains were suspended.

The US Geological Service put the strength of the quake at 7.0-magnitude.

The quake and tsunami advisory come not long after Japan marked 10 years since the catastrophic 9.0-magnitude earthquake of March 11, 2011, that triggered a killer tsunami and the Fukushima meltdown.

The so-called triple disaster-affected Japan's northeast, including Miyagi.

Some residents of coastal communities said they had fled to higher ground after the advisory was issued Saturday evening.

"I recalled that day 10 years ago," a man in Ishinomaki city told national broadcaster NHK as he fled to a park on a hill.

"Because of our experience of that day, I moved quickly. My heart is pounding hard," he said.

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to Takashi Yokota, an official of Miyagi prefecture's disaster management office.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said there had been no reports of abnormality at the area's nuclear facilities, including the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant, Onagawa nuclear plant and various smaller facilities and experimental nuclear reactors.

