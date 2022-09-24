Top 10 world news: Putin’s punishment for surrender, Sharif on India ties, and more

Just days after ordering a partial mobilisation, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed amendments toughening punishment for voluntary surrender and refusal to fight by up to 10 years in prison. In other news, WION correspondents Anas Mallick and Susan Tehrani spoke to the Pakistan PM about the country's relations with India. Sharif stressed that peaceful and sincere talks were the only way to move forward.



EXCLUSIVE | 'Peaceful and sincere talks' the only way forward: Sharif on India ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday. He began his address on the fourth day of the 77th session of UNGA by referring to the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and their disastrous impact on the citizens. Sharif also launched an anti-India tirade and raked up the Kashmir issue. WION correspondents Anas Mallick and Susan Tehrani spoke to the Pakistan PM about the country's relations with India.

Japan: Former PM Abe’s funeral to cost more than Queen Elizabeth II’s?

Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral has become a point of contention in the country, as hundreds of people have been protesting for months calling for the event to be cancelled. Meanwhile, Abe’s state funeral costs are now being compared to the funeral services held for the recently departed UK’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Russia: West misquoting, selectively picking PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark

A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and advised him that 'today's era is not of war', Moscow has reacted to the comments and how the US and West have latched on to it to target Russia.

Musk offers activation of Starlink satellites after Blinken boosts efforts to bolster Iran protests

Billionaire Elon Musk offered the activation of Starlink satellites following US secretary of state Antony Blinken's announcement of boosting efforts to bolster Iranian protests. Amid protests that have sprung up around Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of morality police, Musk and Washington came out in favour of the openness.

After brushing Bermuda, Storm Fiona hits Canada

The US National Hurricane Center said on Saturday that Storm Fiona made landfall in eastern Canada's Nova Scotia. With maximum sustained winds of 90 miles (144 kilometres) per hour and heavy rainfall, the NHC said the storm would affect many parts of eastern Canada.

Signs of global slowdown? 60 top companies fired employees in August

A global slowdown and impending fears of recession have prompted companies across the board to trim their headcount. According to GlobalData's news database, over 60 top companies announced layoffs in the month of August 2022 alone.

Israel PM Lapid draws flak from countrymen over his 'two-state solution' speech at UNGA

A day after Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York and batted for 'two-state solution' for the Israel-Palestine issue.



In pics| Roger Federer leaves everyone in tears as he bids adieu to tennis

There were emotional scenes at the O2 Arena in London after Roger Federer played the final match of his career at the Laver Cup 2022 on Saturday. Federer teamed up with great friend and rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles match for Team Europe against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.



Quad foreign ministers meet on the sidelines of UNGA, agree to make it annual event

Foreign ministers of the Quad countries — India, Australia, Japan and the US — met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York on Friday and said they hoped to make it an annual affair. The countries also signed Quad Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership for the Indo-Pacific, which was discussed and agreed upon at the Tokyo summit of the Quad.