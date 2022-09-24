In pics| Roger Federer leaves everyone in tears as he bids adieu to tennis

There were emotional scenes at the O2 Arena in London after Roger Federer played the final match of his career at the Laver Cup 2022 on Saturday. Federer teamed up with great friend and rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles match for Team Europe against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Though it wasn't a fairytale ending as Nadal and Federer lost 4-6 7-6 11-9, the game was all about the Swiss legend. Federer couldn't hold back his tears during his farewell speech as he bid an emotional adieu to tennis. Here are some glimpses from the Swiss maestro's swansong which left millions across the world in tears.