In pics| Roger Federer leaves everyone in tears as he bids adieu to tennis

Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 08:02 PM(IST)

There were emotional scenes at the O2 Arena in London after Roger Federer played the final match of his career at the Laver Cup 2022 on Saturday. Federer teamed up with great friend and rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles match for Team Europe against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Though it wasn't a fairytale ending as Nadal and Federer lost 4-6 7-6 11-9, the game was all about the Swiss legend. Federer couldn't hold back his tears during his farewell speech as he bid an emotional adieu to tennis. Here are some glimpses from the Swiss maestro's swansong which left millions across the world in tears.

Federer pairs up with Nadal for his final match

Roger Federer paired up with his long-time rival and great friend Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career. The legendary duo locked horns with the pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe and lost the doubles match 4-6 7-6 11-9 at the Laver Cup.
 

Rafael Nadal in tears at Federer's farewell

Despite sharing one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the sport, Nadal and Federer's friendship has only grown over the years. In a heartwarming moment after Federer's final match, Nadal was seen in tears alongside the Swiss ace at the O2 Arena in London.

Roger Federer's wife Mirka embraces her husband

Federer's wife Mirka, who has been Federer's srongest supporter throughout his career, shared an emotional embrace with her husband after the game. During his final speech, the 20-time Grand Slam champion thanked his wife for her sacrifices and support.

"She could have stopped me a long, long time ago but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play, so it's amazing - thank you," Federer said paying tribute to his wife Mirka.

Roger Federer breaks down during his final speech

Federer couldn't hold back and teared up several times during his farewell speech at the OS Arena. He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and supporters while admitting that he enjoyed everything - from tying his shoes to playing the game - everything for one last time.
 

Roger Federer lifted by his teammates

Roger Federer was lifted by his European teammates after his farewell match. The Swiss ace went on to embrace each one of them after the game and thanked them for their support throughout his short stint in the tournament.

'I would do it all over again' - Roger Federer

One of the greatest of all time, Federer, who won a stunning 103 ATP Tour titles, including 20 Grand Slams in his career, said he had a 'perfect' journey and would love to do it all over again if given a chance.

"It’s been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again," Federer said during his final speech.

