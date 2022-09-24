In pics| Roger Federer leaves everyone in tears as he bids adieu to tennis

Roger Federer's wife Mirka embraces her husband

Federer's wife Mirka, who has been Federer's srongest supporter throughout his career, shared an emotional embrace with her husband after the game. During his final speech, the 20-time Grand Slam champion thanked his wife for her sacrifices and support.

"She could have stopped me a long, long time ago but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play, so it's amazing - thank you," Federer said paying tribute to his wife Mirka.

(Photograph:Twitter)