EXCLUSIVE | 'Peaceful and sincere talks' the only way forward: Sharif on India ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday. He began his address on the fourth day of the 77th session of UNGA by referring to the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and their disastrous impact on the residents. Sharif also launched an anti-India tirade and raked up the Kashmir issue. WION correspondents Anas Mallick and Susan Tehrani spoke to the Pakistan PM about the country's relations with India.

Sharif stressed that peaceful and sincere talks were the only way to move forward.

"I have said very clearly and emphatically, without any array of doubt that we need to talk. Peaceful and sincere talks are the only way forward," he said.

When quizzed if the same applies to trade as well, Sharif said, "Everything."

However, he said that the primary issues need to be resolved. "The burning issues need to be resolved. Without attending to those issues which have led both countries to war in the past 70 years...other matters become irrelevant," Sharif said.

"It has to be a comprehensive dialogue. A composite dialogue. It is very important."

"This is what my message is to PM Modi. If he understands and appreciates it, the sooner the better it will be for both the countries and for the entire region," he added.

WION reporters also asked Sharif whether he would be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in India next year, he said, "Well I have not been invited so far."