Top 10 world news: Putin's directive on 'no fly zone,' and more

Countries that impose no-fly zone over Ukraine would be parties to conflict, Russian President Putin said.

Russia not adhering to ceasefire, evacuation delayed in Mariupol: Ukraine

After Russian forces declared a temporary ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities said the evacuation has been postponed due to Russian shelling.

Watch: 'He was deceived by his own propaganda': Putin's former speechwriter speaks to WION

Russian President Vladimir Putin's former speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov spoke to WION as he attempted to decode him.

Russia all set to 'bombard' Ukrainian cities ‘into submission,' will deploy 1,000 more mercenaries: Report

Russia is all set to intensify its military aggression in Ukraine, US and Nato officials who have been monitoring the war have warned.

China reiterates 'reunification' with Taiwan, firmly opposes foreign interference

China has reiterated its plans of "reunification" with Taiwan and firmly opposed any separatist activities or foreign interference.

Afghan journalist features in Time’s women of the year for reporting women’s lives in Afghanistan

Afghan journalist Zahra Joya has been named as one of Time’s women of the year 2022.

UK volunteer groups raise $72 million for people affected by Ukraine's invasion

Volunteer groups in the United Kingdom have raised $72 million for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence slams Donald Trump for praising Vladimir Putin

In a sharp rebuke to his former boss, former US Vice President Mike Pence said that Donald Trump was wrong for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian girl married in Kashmir appeals to Indian PM Modi to ask Russia to end violence

Ukrainian born Olesia Mazur is praying day and night for her parents and grandmother, who are stuck in Ukraine.

Asian-Americans face racist attacks on daily basis, latest report decodes hate incidents

The Asian and Asian-American communities have suffered from rising rates of hate crimes during the past two years in the United States.