Russia all set to 'bombard' Ukrainian cities ‘into submission,' will deploy 1,000 more mercenaries: Report

Russia is all set to intensify its military aggression in Ukraine, US and Nato officials who have been monitoring the war have warned. As per a report, the officials have said that Russia is ready to 'bombard cities into submission.'

Speaking to CNN, a senior western intelligence official said, "The heavier weapons are not just heavier in there in the weight, they're also heavier in terms of the damage that they can inflict. And they're far less discriminant. So, more casualties.”

Russia will be deploying up to 1,000 more mercenaries to Ukraine in the coming days. This will be done to strengthen the units which have been severely affected in the past few days, states the report.

The official deemed this as a "crude approach."

Meanwhile, as tensions escalate, Russia's defence ministry said that Moscow has declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Creating humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians was agreed upon by Russian and Ukrainian officials during their second round of talks on Saturday.

Russia's defence ministry announced a ceasefire Saturday to allow residents of two besieged cities. "Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)