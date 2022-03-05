Ukraine crisis: Russia declares ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities for evacuations

Amid the escalating tensions, Russia's defence ministry said that Moscow has declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday (March 5) to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Creating humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians was agreed upon by Russian and Ukrainian officials during their second round of talks on Saturday (March 5).

Russia's defence ministry announced a ceasefire Saturday to allow residents of two besieged cities, including the strategic port town of Mariupol, to evacuate.

"Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," the ministry said.

