Watch: Missile interrupted Kharkiv blogger's live recording during Russia-Ukraine conflict

In a shocking video, a blogger in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv can be seen running for his life when his video recording was interrupted by an airstrike that hit near him.

The blogger named Nikita Demenkov recorded a video message for his followers to inform them about donations they had sent but the video also captured a missile exploding above him on Wednesday (March 2).

In the viral clip that has been posted on his Instagram account in which he was seen seeking refuge in a basement after the explosion.

Meanwhile, Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday (March 5) to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said.

"From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.