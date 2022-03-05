'Green light for bombing': Zelensky lashes out at NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone

Amid heightened tensions in eastern Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (March 4) reacted sharply to the decision of NATO to reject the no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Zelensky said that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue relentless attacks and bombing on the Ukrainian cities, that has killed hundreds of civilians, including children and led to massive migration of people.

During a televised address on Friday, Zelensky said, "Today there was a NATO summit, a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit where it was clear that not everyone considers the battle for Europe's freedom to be the number one goal."

"Today, the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages, having refused to set up a no-fly zone," he added.

Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air after President Vladimir Putin ordered "military operations" on February 24. Zelensky had appealed to NATO to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

However, on Friday, NATO rejected Ukraine's call to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes.

Russia has shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure, as well as captured two nuclear sites.

While the West condemned Putin, members of the 30-strong NATO are bound to defend each other in case of attack and are wary of sinking into a war with nuclear-armed Russia. The EU threatened more sanctions but it was not clear what it could do.

