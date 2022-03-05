Russia-Ukraine conflict: At least 3 plots to 'assassinate Ukrainian President Zelensky foiled' in last week

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has survived at least three alleged assassination attempts in the last week, The Times reported.

Wagner group and Chechen special forces are the two different outfits that have been sent to kill Zelensky.

Wagner group is backed by Kremlin and Chechen special forces have the support of Kadyrovites paramilitary organisation that is aiding Russia.

However, their attempts to assassinate the Ukrainian president were foiled as both have been thwarted by "anti-war elements within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB)," the report added.

Similar reports were published in Washington Post as well as it reported that an alleged assassination plot against Zelensky was thwarted last weekend.

The media outlet cited a Ukrainian security leader, who noted that the Chechen special forces behind the plot had been "eliminated."

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate and reached a dangerous level as on Friday (Match 4), fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces resulted in a fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is the largest nuke power plant in Europe.

The fire was put out but the plant was later seized by the Russian military.

Russian armed forces are attacking Ukraine as hundreds of people, including children have lost their lives in the conflict so far. The official toll is unknown but the United Nations has recorded at least 752 civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Friday (March 4) that Zelensky will not make any concessions that could humiliate Ukrainians in their fight for territorial integrity and freedom.

Speaking at a Lviv briefing after the second round of talks with representatives of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Podolyak representing Ukraine at the talks together with David Arakhamia, a senior official of the ruling party, said the negotiators agreed to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape and to deliver medicines and food to the areas where fighting was the fiercest.

