What is the chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes?

Did Putin's 'high alert' order make a launch more likely?

Putin said at the weekend that the nation's nuclear forces should be put on high alert. The following day, Russia's defence ministry announced that its nuclear missile forces had been placed on "enhanced" combat duty.

The phrase enhanced, or special, combat duty does not appear in Russia's nuclear doctrine, leaving military experts puzzled over what it might mean.

Pavel Podvig, a senior researcher at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research in Geneva, said on Twitter that the order might have activated Russia's nuclear command and control system, essentially opening communication channels for any eventual launch order. Alternatively, he said it might just mean the Russians added staff to their nuclear facilities.

