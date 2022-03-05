Asian-Americans face racist attacks on daily basis, latest report decodes hate incidents

The Asian and Asian-American communities have suffered from rising rates of hate crimes during the past two years in the United States.

Massively fueled by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials have collected nearly 11,000 reports of anti-Asian hate as of the end of 2021.

AAPI Hate revealed the reports of rising crimes against Asian-Americans. AAPI Hate is a coalition of advocacy organisations and scholars that has been collecting and compiling a database of self-reported anti-Asian incidents in the US since March 2020.

As per the report published on Thursday (March 4), the coalition has now recorded 10,905 reports of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans. The latest data includes incidents that occurred between March 2020 and December 2021.

Cynthia Choi, who is the co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action and one of Stop AAPI Hate's co-founders said, "This is a really challenging time for our community. Even with hopes that the pandemic will be behind us, we know that these fears that our communities have, the suffering, the pain, needs attention."

"We need more support for healing, for recovery, for joy, and to work towards efforts that are really going to bring about meaningful change, both within our communities and across communities, too," Choi added.

One of the most highlighted points of the report is hate incidents reported by women make up 61.8 per cent of all reports.

The report added that verbal harassment (63.0%) continues to make up the biggest share of total incidents reported. Meanwhile, physical assault (16.2%) comprises the second largest category of total reported incidents followed by the deliberate avoidance of AAPIs (16.1%).

It has also been established that almost half (48.7%) of all hate incidents took place in public spaces — in public streets (31.2%), public transit (8.4%), and public parks (8.0%).

Chinese Americans are facing most of the issues as they continue to report the most hate incidents (42.8%) of all ethnic groups, followed by Korean (16.1%), P/Filipinx (8.9%), Japanese (8.2%), and Vietnamese Americans (8.0%).