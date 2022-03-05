UK volunteer groups raise $72 million for people affected by Ukraine's invasion

Volunteer groups in the United Kingdom have raised $72 million for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Disasters Emergency Committee, an umbrella group for 15 charities, praised the "overwhelming" response from the public.

"We've felt very humbled to be part of it," Jenny Hancock and Tom Jackson who have extended family in Ukraine told Sky News.

"It's been amazing, overwhelming and quite emotional."

''Most of our female relatives and the children have now left the country, but the men have stayed to fight,'' said Tom Jackson.

"It's through speaking with them that we have a good idea of what's needed most right now."

The Yas Bean coffee shop donated 100% of the price of each cup of coffee purchased on Friday to a Ukrainian aid charity. It is located in Macclesfield.

Owner Mika Johnson said customers have come especially to take part, adding: "People are kind at their very essence, and I think when you see what is happening overseas, most people have that compassion to put themselves in that position and want to help.

"What we're doing here is a drop in the ocean to what other fundraising groups are doing, but it gives people somewhere to come, have a coffee, have a chat if they want to, and do some good at the same time."

Also read | UK government may handover Russian oligarchs’ seized properties to Ukrainian refugees, says Raab

In a warning of a hunger crisis yet to come, the UN World Food Programme says millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid “immediately.”

The UN Security Council scheduled an open meeting for Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation.

The United Nations estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million fleeing to neighboring countries in the coming months will need humanitarian aid.

More than 840 children have been wounded in the invasion, and 28 have been killed, according to Ukraine’s government.

At least 331 civilians have been confirmed killed, but the true number is probably much higher, the UN human rights office said.

The World Food Programme said on Friday it is ramping up food aid to war-torn Ukraine, citing reports of severe shortages of food and water in Kyiv, the capital, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

The UN agency said it is in the process of finding partners in Ukraine to help it distribute the food, and that it will also assist Ukrainian refugees coming across the border to neighbouring countries.

(With inputs from agencies)