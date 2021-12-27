Top 10 world news: Putin says Zelenskiy under influence of radical forces and more

Amid tensions at the border with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that it's "almost impossible" to have good relations with the current Ukrainian authorities referring to President Zelenskiy. As China battles the pandemic, authorities in Shaanxi province have ordered workers not to leave for home during New Year and Spring holidays.

Ukraine president under influence of radical nationalistic forces, says Putin

"President Zelenskiy came to power and instead of meeting got under the influence of radical nationalistic forces," Putin said as tensions continue on the border with Ukraine with thousands of Russian troops massed at the border.

Amid mass testing and lockdown, China orders migrants in Xi'an not to leave

China's Xi'an city has emerged as the new epicentre of the virus as authorities have imposed wide-ranging lockdown of the city.

Mauritius oil spill: Ship captain sentenced to 20 months in jail

The captain of the ship that had crashed into a coral reef and caused a massive oil spill in Mauritius has been sentenced to 20 months of jail.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai death toll increases to 389

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that the typhoon, which made landfall in the Philippines on December 16, also injured 1,146 people, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a study, Israel vaccinates people with fourth vaccine dose for the first time

Israel has been experiencing a sudden spike in cases due to the Omicron variant. There are a little over 1,000 cases of the Omicron variant in Israel.

Coronavirus' Alpha variant has learnt how to evade innate immune system: Research

While mutating, Alpha variant may have gained ‘skills’ to successfully block the 'innate immune system response', new research has revealed.

'Pile of space junk': Chinese citizens lambast SpaceX after space station near-misses

Chinese citizens slammed Elon Musk's company SpaceX for its ''close encounter'' with the country's space station.

Pope Francis laments Italy's declining birth rate, says it is a 'tragedy'

In a little over a decade, birth rates have dropped by one third with 404,892 babies born in 2020 from 576,659 in 2008.

NSW reports first Omicron death as Australia sees 10,000 Covid cases for first time

Australia, on Monday morning, reported more than 10,000 Covid cases for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Out of these, 6,324 cases were from New South Wales, with 55 in intensive care among 520 people in hospital.

Weather disasters cost $20 bn more than last year: NGO

The ten most expensive weather disasters this year caused more than $170 billion (150 billion euros) in damage, $20 billion more than in 2020, a British aid group said Monday.